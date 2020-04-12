Investment Insights: First quarter 2020 investment review

The quarter in perspective

Once again, the contrast between last year’s significant gains and the first quarter’s devastating losses couldn’t have been more stark. Fortunately, the markets, which had been off more than 30 percent from their highs reached earlier in the year, improved significantly by quarter’s end. But the declines came more swiftly than ever before in history, bringing to an end the longest bull market in history. For the uninitiated as well as the expert, declines of this nature are hard to take. But because the declines were a direct result of concerns about the economic impact of the shutdowns necessary to stop the advance of the coronavirus, and because the end of the shutdowns, the end of the pandemic and the resulting economic damage cannot yet be determined, the uncertainty and likely volatility should be expected to continue.