Investment Insights: First quarter 2020 investment review

As our regular readers are aware, four times a year I look back over the performance of the markets in the past quarter and provide insights into what happened and why. Reviewing what just happened, in the context of what is going on in the economy and the markets over a longer period of time, gives us perspective. After exceptional gains in 2019, and despite expectations that 2020 was going to be another good year for investors, record highs reached in February were washed away in March as coronavirus fears caused some of the most precipitous stock market declines in history.
Just the facts
Losing over 14 percent for the quarter, the technology heavy NASDAQ (over-the-counter) Index was the best performing of the major indexes. Placing second, losing 20 percent, was the broadly diversified S&P 500, which represents approximately 80 percent of the value of all domestic equities (stocks). In third place, losing over 23 percent, was the storied Dow Jones Industrial Average of 30 major industrial companies. And the biggest loser for the quarter, declining almost 31 percent, was the Russell 2000 (small company) Index. These index losses would have been slightly less if dividends were included.
International and global stocks and funds also had significant losses for the quarter. And despite the positive performance of U.S. government bonds for the quarter, losses in corporate bonds caused many exceptional bond funds to sustain losses. Despite performing better than corporate bonds, municipal bonds also incurred losses in this difficult quarter.
The quarter in perspective
Once again, the contrast between last year’s significant gains and the first quarter’s devastating losses couldn’t have been more stark. Fortunately, the markets, which had been off more than 30 percent from their highs reached earlier in the year, improved significantly by quarter’s end. But the declines came more swiftly than ever before in history, bringing to an end the longest bull market in history. For the uninitiated as well as the expert, declines of this nature are hard to take. But because the declines were a direct result of concerns about the economic impact of the shutdowns necessary to stop the advance of the coronavirus, and because the end of the shutdowns, the end of the pandemic and the resulting economic damage cannot yet be determined, the uncertainty and likely volatility should be expected to continue.
Advice today
Investors today should resist the temptation to act on their emotions and make inappropriate adjustments to well-designed, well-balanced and well-diversified portfolios. History teaches us that we cannot accurately predict when stocks will recover just as we couldn’t predict precisely when they would fall. But the stock market is a leading indicator of future economic activity. Intelligent investors should confidently await the recovery that will inevitably occur and expect to be rewarded for their patience well before the economic resurgence.
Arthur S. Rothschild, CFP is a vice president of Landaas & Company, LLC. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect those of Landaas & Company, LLC. Your comments or suggestions for future articles are welcome at (800) 236-1096 or by email to arothschild@landaas.com.
