In What Light There Is: Harvests, apples and legacy

I love September, heralding as it does the coming of a magnificently painted autumn and the harvests which remind us — even during this pandemic of staying home and wearing masks and missing some of our routines — that there still are cycles to life, that there are still harvests of richness.

Every autumn, nature follows her patterns, giving us a bounty of apples one year, and a dearth of them the next. The cycle is so like our lives, times with an abundance of blessings, and times with a weight of grief. And, just like this pandemic we are in, we live through the painful times and we celebrate the harvests. We know deep down that this difficult journey will pass eventually. It reflects the changing cycles of our lives.

This year, the branches of our two apple trees are burdened down with hundreds and hundreds of apples. These same trees had very few apples last year, and two years ago were weighty with a gluttony of fruit. It is a comforting pattern, the fullness, the dearth, and the fullness once again. So this fall will be one of picking and peeling and coring apples to be baked into apple crisps, apple pies, slab apple cakes, applesauce, baked apples and more. It is indeed a harvest of richness this year. The recipes are a legacy from my mom who baked sweet warm treats in the autumns of my growing up time, as I later did for my own children.