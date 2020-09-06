In What Light There Is: Harvests, apples and legacy

I love September, heralding as it does the coming of a magnificently painted autumn and the harvests which remind us — even during this pandemic of staying home and wearing masks and missing some of our routines — that there still are cycles to life, that there are still harvests of richness.
Every autumn, nature follows her patterns, giving us a bounty of apples one year, and a dearth of them the next. The cycle is so like our lives, times with an abundance of blessings, and times with a weight of grief. And, just like this pandemic we are in, we live through the painful times and we celebrate the harvests. We know deep down that this difficult journey will pass eventually. It reflects the changing cycles of our lives.
This year, the branches of our two apple trees are burdened down with hundreds and hundreds of apples. These same trees had very few apples last year, and two years ago were weighty with a gluttony of fruit. It is a comforting pattern, the fullness, the dearth, and the fullness once again. So this fall will be one of picking and peeling and coring apples to be baked into apple crisps, apple pies, slab apple cakes, applesauce, baked apples and more. It is indeed a harvest of richness this year. The recipes are a legacy from my mom who baked sweet warm treats in the autumns of my growing up time, as I later did for my own children.
We have someone to thank for the apple harvests of the Midwest. His name is John Chapman, but we know him best as Johnny Appleseed. He was born on September 26th of 1774 and died on March 18, 1845 in Indiana at the age of 70. He is most heralded for the passion of his life, the planting of orchards which sprouted apple trees throughout the Midwest. He was an American nurseryman and horticulturist credited with the introduction of apple trees in large parts of the United States.
Johnny Appleseed was an eccentric person who often dressed in a coffee sack, wearing a tin hat, and sometimes walking barefoot. He was known as a kind person, a staunch believer in human rights and animal rights, and he decried cruelty to any living beings, even insects. In his later years, he became a vegetarian. He is now a part of folk legend, and there are festivals, statues, books, and films in his honor. He is, in fact, the official folk hero of Massachusetts where he was born. Urbana University, in Urbana, Ohio, maintains a Johnny Appleseed Museum which is open to the public.
Johnny Appleseed left a legacy, a lasting gift of importance, a gift of trees and apples and orchards.
And, while famous people often leave significant legacies, all of us hope that we, too, leave a legacy, a gift for those yet to come. There is a wonderful quote that says, “We should all plant some trees that we will never sit under.” Our legacy may be in artwork, or poetry, or music, or teaching, or writing, or kindness, or humor, or orchards, or sweet apples.
So this fall, take a bite of some warm apple pie, close your eyes and savor this gift of the harvest.
A legacy from Johnny Appleseed and the trees he never sat under.
Linda Flashinski is a retired educator whose column, “In What Light There Is,” appears periodically in the Family & Life section of the Journal Times. The phrase is from a poem by the late John Ciardi who wrote, “And still, I look at this world as worlds will be seen, in what light there is.” You may reach Linda at lindaflashinski@hotmail.com. Copyright, Linda Flashinski, 2020.
