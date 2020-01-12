Holistic practices can make big differences

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

One reader found relief after seeing a chiropractor. "I had one session, and it fixed my frozen shoulder for good," she wrote. "That was eight years ago, and my shoulder is still fine. Really works!"

Another reader, whose doctor proposed a surgical fix, sought acupuncture instead. "After one treatment, I could lift (my arm) straight up as high as ever with no pain," he wrote. "It would save a lot of people a lot of pain if everyone knew about acupuncture."

As always, thank you for your letters. We're so glad you enjoy the column and find it useful. We love that you keep our mailboxes -- both snail mail and email -- full, and we look forward to hearing from you next month.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o UCLA Health Sciences Media Relations, 10880 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1450, Los Angeles, CA, 90024. Owing to the volume of mail, personal replies cannot be provided.