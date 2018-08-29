Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Dear Harriette: I’m self-conscious about my skin. I’m starting my freshman year of high school, and my skin is so bad. I recently met with my dermatologist, and he put me on medication, but I don’t think it’s going to work as quickly as I want it to. I try new makeup products to cover up my blemishes, but it almost looks worse. I’m upset that I’m going to be starting high school with bad skin.

On top of that, I found out that I won’t be getting my braces off until the middle of the year. I feel like I’m the only rising freshman with bad skin and braces. Am I ever going to get over my insecurities? — Insecure Freshman, Philadelphia

Dear Insecure Freshman: It can take a long time for you to get your skin under control, even when you are mindful and follow your doctor’s directions. That means you must have patience as you follow the protocol.

As hard as it may seem, it is best for you not to put makeup on top of your blemishes. If you can keep your skin clean while it is healing, it will clear up sooner.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.

