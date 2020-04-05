Herzing University moving campus to Downtown Kenosha

Many of our students already have strong ties to the area, and they’re enthusiastic about the revitalization of downtown and Kenosha in general. Herzing is dedicated to fostering opportunities to encourage graduates to continue contributing to our community and economy long after they graduate.

Looking forward, qualified healthcare professionals — especially in nursing — will stay in high demand across Kenosha and Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Center for Nursing projects the state will be short 23,000 nurses by 2040, with 40% of the current workforce retiring or otherwise leaving direct patient care.

At Herzing, we’ll keep focusing on making nursing careers accessible by offering tailored pathways to meet individuals wherever they are in their academic journey, providing work-friendly class schedules with daytime and evening options, and supporting our students every step of the way.

In addition to nursing and healthcare, Herzing offers academic programs in business and technology. Our personalized approach to education, accelerated formats and flexible schedules have helped thousands of students earn their degree throughout our 55-year history.

We’re excited to continue this tradition at our new campus, and we look forward to expanding our existing employer relationships while identifying new opportunities to help ensure our students are able to meet community needs and workforce demands.

Jeff Hill is a regional president at Herzing University, heading the school’s Kenosha and Madison campuses.

