Q. I am the parent of a 4-year-old child. While he is normally a happy child, he gets frustrated and angers quickly when things don’t go as he wants. Sometimes, I’m not really sure how to respond to these strong emotions and I find that things get worse if I tell him to “calm down” or to “do something else and forget about it.” Are there any other things I could try to help him?
A. Thank you for your question. You are not alone in your struggles to help your child deal with strong emotions. Anger, sadness, fear and frustration are certainly challenging emotions. The good news is that you, as a parent, can help your child by being an “emotion coach.”
Parents play an important role in teaching children about emotions. Much of what we learn about feelings comes from our own parents or those close to us as children. Some parents, with the best of intentions, may be dismissive or disapproving of their children’s emotions (i.e. ignoring or criticizing a child’s feelings, using distraction to cope, viewing feelings as needed to be controlled, and/or thinking feelings are manipulative). For example, if a child is scared of loud thunder, a parent may say, “don’t be afraid, it’s just a little thunder” or “there’s nothing to worry about.” When parents say these things, they may be, unknowingly, sending a message to the child not to trust their feelings.
However, feelings are a part of being human and serve a purpose. Feelings help us make sense of what is happening in situations and prepare us to act. For example, if we are feeling scared, we know that we need to get out of a dangerous situation or find someone to protect us. Being dismissive or disapproving of emotions is not necessarily helping a child to cope with their emotions or to solve the problem.
One way parents can help children cope with strong emotions is through “Emotion Coaching.” Emotion coaching is rooted in emotional intelligence research and is a way of responding to the emotions of others to show that you understand and care about their feelings. There are three steps in emotion coaching.
Identify Feelings — A parent identifies the child’s feeling, “It looks like you are feeling mad” or “Your slumped shoulders make me think you are feeling sad.” This helps children to identify what they are feeling and to recognize the clues their bodies may send. It also shows that you are tuning into their feelings.
Validate/Empathize Feelings — This step shows your child that you understand what they are feeling and it is ok to feel those feelings, “I would feel mad if someone knocked down my block tower” or “I lost my favorite toy once, and I felt sad too.”
Help Child to Problem Solve — Once children feel they have been listened to/understood, they can focus on problem solving. A parent can give the child the chance to come up with ideas first by asking, “What could you do to solve this problem?” If a child needs help, you could give them two choices by saying, “Maybe you could play with the toy together or take turns?” Giving children the opportunity to solve their own problems helps them build self-esteem.
Emotion coaching helps parents connect with children when they experience strong emotions. Sometimes, children just need to know that parents understand what they are feeling before moving on to problem solving. Emotion coaching does not work in all situations (like during tantrums), but can be used as a valuable tool to help children cope with strong emotions.
UW-Extension partners with local organizations to conduct workshops for parents and early care and education professionals.
Sarah Hawks is a family and community educator for UW-Extension Racine County, a Department of UW-Madison.
