Halitosis, metallic taste in mouth are common

When it comes to the reasons for a metallic taste in the mouth, there’s a bit of crossover with halitosis. Poor brushing habits, certain foods and an oral infection can play a role. So can pregnancy, cancer treatments like chemotherapy and radiation therapy, and environmental exposure. Some medications may cause a metallic taste, as can multivitamins containing zinc or copper. People who follow low-carb diets often report developing a persistent metallic taste, a side effect of their bodies being in ketosis.

However, the complaint is also associated with several more serious conditions. The perception of unusual flavors can occur in certain cancers when tumor growth affects the complex cellular pathways involved in taste and smell. They can also occur in diabetes, as a result of alterations to glucose metabolism. Kidney disease, liver disease and some metabolic disorders, which are marked by a buildup of waste products, can cause both bad breath and changes to taste. Taste abnormalities are also often seen in people with dementia, due to disease-related changes in the brain.

Since both the bad breath and the metallic taste are somewhat recent changes, we think it would be a good idea for your husband to see his dentist. A thorough checkup will reveal any tooth decay, gum disease or infection.

If nothing turns up and you’re still worried, consider a visit to your primary care physician, who can help identify any underlying medical problems that require attention.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o UCLA Health Sciences Media Relations, 10880 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1450, Los Angeles, CA, 90024. Owing to the volume of mail, personal replies cannot be provided.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.