Group's dysfunction causes volunteer to consider quitting

Dear Harriette: I belong to a public service organization that is largely dysfunctional. I know that’s a bold statement, but I’m not kidding. I joined thinking that we were going to do good work for children in need in our community, but it looks like what we do more than anything is argue and bicker over little things that shouldn’t matter. I have tried to speak up for the people we are supposed to represent, but I feel like the arguing is drowning out the good work that we are trying to do. I feel like it is time for me to resign my position. Some friends in the organization are encouraging me to run for president instead. I just don’t think that I can make a big enough difference, even if I could win. I’m also not a quitter. What should I do? — Wanting the Best

Dear Wanting the Best: Human dynamics can get in the way of humanitarian work, unfortunately. If you ask around, you will probably hear that bickering is the culprit for many a dashed dream. That said, in your case you have to decide if you have the energy and coalition around you to fight for the children.

You are right that you cannot do it by yourself, but if you have a large enough group of active members who would be willing to support you if you did take over the leadership, go for it. Walking away will not likely wake the group to better behavior.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.

