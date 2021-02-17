Greg Cote: Revitalized and fit, Serena Williams is chasing history again at the Australian Open

No matter how many athletes are under your consideration, how many seats are at that table, save a place for Serena. Her career resume demands it. Like Brady, so does her age-defying longevity. Unlike Brady, who has a team around him, such as the Tampa Bay defense that just handed him a seventh Super Bowl ring, Serena in her arena is all alone.

While we're at it, include Serena with Dwyane Wade and Dan Marino, please, if the conversation is South Florida's all-time sports G.O.A.T., considering she was raised in Palm Beach Gardens, calls the Miami Open her home tournament (she has won it eight times), and even owns a small piece of the Miami Dolphins along with older sister Venus, herself a seven-time major winner.

Serena's 23 majors already are the most, by man or woman, in the sport's Open Era. (One of them she won while pregnant with her daughter, Alexis, in 2017). Her next major would tie Margaret Court for the all-time record and two more would see her alone on the mountaintop.

And she is making this late climb at age 39.

In a sport where many of the women in her way are now nearly old enough to be her daughters.