Getting things done in Racine

To address this issue, we partnered with the YWCA which runs a small, very successful alternative high school equivalency diploma program. Our goal is to scale up this program. To do this, we have partnered with Racine County, Higher Expectations for Racine County, Gateway and Racine Unified schools. We are working together to recruit students and have created additional classroom space at the county’s Workforce Solutions building as well as the RUSD’s Community Pathways campus. The program has been so successful that RUSD is implementing the HSED curriculum as a means for credit recovery to high school students as young as 16.

This also promises to be the year of construction in the City of Racine. We have many exciting developments that will mean new housing in the community, as well as new restaurants, community spaces and hotels to stay at while you visit our historic Downtown.

A year ago we announced the Gold Medal Lofts project in Uptown in partnership with developer Josh Jeffers & Co. This project rehabs a great historic building and turns it into 77 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. The units are affordable (pricing is based on income), and we are proud that the developer has employed local workers from YMCA’s First Choice Preapprenticeship Program.