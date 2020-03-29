Getting things done in Racine

I have said it many times over the past 2½ years: In Racine we get things done through partnerships. At the city we have a broad range of partners ranging from other public sector organizations to great nonprofits and private businesses. I am proud to share some of the progress we have made together.
I am incredibly pleased with the work we have done to create the Racine Community Health Center. As mayor, I know our community faces acute health care needs; not everyone has access to high-quality, affordable health care. Thanks to the efforts of the Racine Unified School District, Racine County, Gateway Technical College, Ascension Wisconsin and many other great local partners, we are on track to opening the city’s first community health center, in the heart of the city at RUSD’s Julian Thomas Elementary School. The center aligns well with the Community School model and will serve not only RUSD families but anyone in Racine County.
Thanks to a grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Ballmer Group and the Gates Foundation, the city has brought together community partners to help address the unusually high number of residents who do not have a high school diploma. As we work to try to get more community members employed in family-supporting jobs, we need to reduce barriers to employment. After doing our research, we found that more than 9,500 adults in the city don’t have their high school diploma. Without that basic credential, good paying jobs are hard to get.
To address this issue, we partnered with the YWCA which runs a small, very successful alternative high school equivalency diploma program. Our goal is to scale up this program. To do this, we have partnered with Racine County, Higher Expectations for Racine County, Gateway and Racine Unified schools. We are working together to recruit students and have created additional classroom space at the county’s Workforce Solutions building as well as the RUSD’s Community Pathways campus. The program has been so successful that RUSD is implementing the HSED curriculum as a means for credit recovery to high school students as young as 16.
You have free articles remaining.
This also promises to be the year of construction in the City of Racine. We have many exciting developments that will mean new housing in the community, as well as new restaurants, community spaces and hotels to stay at while you visit our historic Downtown.
A year ago we announced the Gold Medal Lofts project in Uptown in partnership with developer Josh Jeffers & Co. This project rehabs a great historic building and turns it into 77 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. The units are affordable (pricing is based on income), and we are proud that the developer has employed local workers from YMCA’s First Choice Preapprenticeship Program.
In addition to Gold Medal Lofts, the Ajax housing development in Uptown is underway through a collaboration with Cardinal Capital Group. We have also announced two new hotels in the Downtown: one in partnership with Dominion Properties that transforms the old Zahn’s Department Store into an 80-room boutique hotel with a rooftop bar and restaurant; and the second, thanks to the vision of Gatehouse Capital, that adds a 170-room, full service hotel with rooftop bar and restaurant next to Festival Hall. In addition to the hotel, the city will build out additional convention space, which will be connected to both the hotel and Festival Hall.
Finally, we have continued to have great talks with Hovde Properties as they continue to pursue the former We Energies site on Lake Avenue, one which they plan to build two apartment buildings and an additional hotel.
Yes, a lot is happening in the City of Racine. I couldn’t be happier with the partnerships we have forged. Together, we are getting things done.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!