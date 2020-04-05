Gateway continues to train students for workforce

To better meet the needs of our students and communities, Gateway has moved forward with a plan to completely remodel the Lincoln Building on our Racine Campus and turn it into a training center for nursing education. At this point, it is a plan that still must be approved by the board and state technical college system to become reality.

The estimated $7 million renovation would help meet the increased need for trained nurses in Racine and serve an ever-increasing number of students seeking to enroll in the college’s most popular academic program.

The current COVID-19 crisis has demonstrated the need now more than ever the need for expanded healthcare systems. Gateway will be a part of the solution.

We are proud to serve all southeastern Wisconsin and will work to meet the needs of our students during this difficult time.

Bryan Albrecht is president and CEO of Gateway Technical College.

