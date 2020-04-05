Gateway continues to train students for workforce

Gateway Technical College will continue to work to meet the needs of our students, area employers and communities throughout southeastern Wisconsin through a number of online and technological means to train our students for the work of today and tomorrow.
We’ve shifted much of our coursework to online delivery model as a result of recent world events, but we remain working and meeting the needs of Gateway and our communities. Our coursework and commitment to high-quality educational training remains as robust as ever.
To that extent:
- We’re increasing our online services so that we can create greater access points for our students, whether they live in or outside of our community.
- We’re investing in technology solutions to make sure our student experience, curriculum and support services are enhanced to meet the intended career goals of our students.
- We are engaging with employers to make sure our students gain necessary skills for their careers and so that they can master those skills in a more robust way through a more technology-driven formats.
Through this all, we are ensuring that the skills students gain align with what employers need, which helps our students to succeed in their careers and gives area employers access to highly-skilled workers.
One area of specific concern and focus for us recently is in the area or nursing and healthcare-related fields.
To better meet the needs of our students and communities, Gateway has moved forward with a plan to completely remodel the Lincoln Building on our Racine Campus and turn it into a training center for nursing education. At this point, it is a plan that still must be approved by the board and state technical college system to become reality.
The estimated $7 million renovation would help meet the increased need for trained nurses in Racine and serve an ever-increasing number of students seeking to enroll in the college’s most popular academic program.
The current COVID-19 crisis has demonstrated the need now more than ever the need for expanded healthcare systems. Gateway will be a part of the solution.
We are proud to serve all southeastern Wisconsin and will work to meet the needs of our students during this difficult time.
Bryan Albrecht is president and CEO of Gateway Technical College.
