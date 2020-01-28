Fragrances trigger adverse reactions in many people

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Unfortunately, it's virtually impossible to identify exactly which compounds are at fault. That's because, unlike the ingredients of a product, fragrance is considered to be a trade secret. Manufacturers aren't required to disclose the specific chemicals they use to scent their products.

Awareness of the problem is growing. Some states are proposing laws to require manufacturers to disclose all chemical ingredients on their packaging. A 2016 legal ruling allowed multiple chemical sensitivity to be categorized as a disability, which lets -- or requires -- employers enforce fragrance-free policies when an employee has a condition that substantially limits one or more life activities. So if you have a minor allergy to a fragrance that causes a runny nose, you are not entitled to an accommodation, but if the allergy interferes with your breathing, you are.

Meanwhile, for the general population -- and in answer to your final question -- avoidance is the only real solution. And again, when you walk away to avoid the effects of a scented candle, you're not alone. Studies have found that one-fifth of people will exit a store to avoid the headache or stuffy nose that airborne fragrances can cause. Fully 15% of people report missing work due to sensitivity to added scents or fragrances. Some even avoid washing their hands in a public bathroom that offers only scented soap.

You can learn more about the issue from the Chemical Sensitivity Foundation at chemicalsensitivityfoundation.org.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o UCLA Health Sciences Media Relations, 10880 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1450, Los Angeles, CA, 90024. Owing to the volume of mail, personal replies cannot be provided.

