As our regular readers are aware, four times a year I look back over the performance of the markets in the past quarter and provide insights into what happened and why. Reviewing what just happened, in the context of what is going on in the economy and the markets over a longer period of time, gives us perspective. Suffice it is to say that for those invested in the stock market, this quarter’s results were the best they have been in any quarter in almost 10 years.
Just the facts
Gaining over 16 percent, the quarter’s best performing major index was the technology-heavy NASDAQ (over-the-counter) Index. This was a stunning reversal of its fourth quarter 2018 results when it lost almost 18%. Second place went to the Russell 2000 (small company) Index, up over 14%, significantly reversing its 21% loss from the fourth quarter. The broadly diversified S & P 500 Average, which represents approximately 80% of the value of all domestic equities (stocks), reversed its 14% loss last quarter, took third place, gaining over 13 percent. With a respectable gain of 11%, reversing its 12% fourth quarter loss, the Dow Jones Average of 30 major industrial companies was the worst performing of the major averages for the quarter.
International and Global stocks and funds also had a good quarter. And bond funds did as well, with lower quality junk bonds and longer maturity bonds doing exceptionally well. Municipal bond funds also provided relatively high returns in the quarter.
Quarter in perspective
Although over long periods of time stocks rise with expectations for higher corporate profits, catalysts for gains and losses vary and at times the market dances to the beat of a different drummer. Despite lingering concerns about global economic weakness and potentially declining corporate profits, stocks surged higher. The drum beats this quarter came from hopes and rumors that a trade deal with China was coming and that the Federal Reserve’s decision to hold off on further interest rate hikes was a positive for investors. The result of this speculation was a rush into asset classes that were abandoned late last year as worries mounted about global trade, higher interest rates and an extended government shutdown.
Advice today
Although I am very pleased that all of us made a great deal of money in the first quarter, I remain skeptical about the underpinnings of the rally in both stocks and bonds. I will feel better about this quarter’s results and any gains to come when we actually have a trade deal with China and after evidence begins to emerge that the global economy is expanding on more solid ground.
That having been said, I am not deserting the markets, but rather, judiciously and tactically allocating my resources. I am specifically very pleased with the rebound in growth stocks that have repeatedly been market leaders. The improved performance of many international issues is also well worth noting.
For investors seeking safety and for the fixed income requirements of balanced portfolios, I continue to look to shorter maturity and better quality bond funds and the safety of CDs and very safe money market funds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.