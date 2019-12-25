Employee forced to pay for business travel

Dear Harriette: I recently started a job that involves a lot of travel. I was given a company credit card but was told that I have to pay for my own food and charge the company back for a small percentage of it. Basically, they provide us with a tiny per diem. Worse than that, though, is that on my third trip out, I discovered that my company credit card didn’t work because the company hadn’t paid the bill. I ended up having to use my personal credit card. I am still waiting to be reimbursed. How can I address this with my boss? I need this job, but I can’t afford to fund my travel. I’m on the road several times a month. What can I say or do to correct this? — Can’t Float the Job

Dear Can’t Float the Job: Request a private meeting with your boss to explain the situation. Be honest and state that you cannot afford to pay for your travel and be reimbursed at a later time. Point out how frequent the travel is for your company. Be strong and clear when you tell your boss how enthusiastic you are about being on the road and doing a good job, but complete the thought by asking for the credit card debt to be handled so that you are able to go back out there. You may want to ask for your room to be pre-paid in the future so that you avoid having the same problem.

