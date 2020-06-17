Editorial: It’s not enough to apologize to Colin Kaepernick. The NFL needs to give him a job

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An editorial from the Los Angeles Times:

National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell may have just been trying to score PR points with players and the public this month when he tweeted out a statement condemning systemic racism, acknowledging that there would be no NFL without black players and encouraging players to “speak out and peacefully protest.”

But if Goodell wants to be taken seriously when he says that the league is listening to players, that it acknowledges the struggles of black Americans and that it wants to “improve and go forward,” the place to start is by ensuring Colin Kaepernick has a job again as an NFL quarterback.

We can spend hours dissecting Kaepernick’s abilities as a player, but comparing him to the dozens of other quarterbacks who’ve played in the three years he’s been sidelined — some of them stars, many of them hacks — is beside the point. He didn’t get a tryout with a single team, and that’s not because of his skills or his salary; as various NFL insiders and analysts have acknowledged, he was frozen out because he had the audacity during the 2016 season to “take a knee” while the national anthem was playing.