Dear Harriette: I have worked out almost every day since the beginning of the year. I am proud of my dedication but bummed out that now that summer’s here, I haven’t gotten close to my summer weight. I know that I didn’t put the weight on in just one year, but I did think that if I was committed to fitness, it would pay off in a bigger way. What am I doing wrong? I’m feeling defeated. — Not Fit Enough, Denver
Dear Not Fit Enough: Patience and long-term commitment to your fitness and overall health are your anchors here. I’m sorry you did not reach your summer goal, but please do not give up. What my trainer has shared with me is that the exercise is essential, but the other requirement is being dogged about what you put in your mouth. What you eat and drink affects your weight more than anything. Cutting back significantly on calorie intake is the key to shedding pounds. You should log your caloric intake daily. You can use any number of tracker systems to make it easy. This will likely identify ways in which you can trim your diet and, in turn, your waist.
You should also get a physical from your internist to ensure that you are not facing any underlying health concerns that you need to address.
