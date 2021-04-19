Dave Birkett: Rodgers' situation opens door for Lions

That is why this offseason has seen unprecedented turnover at the position, and why more teams than ever are jettisoning young quarterbacks to roll the dice on unproven replacements.

Quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Mac Jones are expected to go 1-2-3 later this month in the NFL draft, and either Justin Fields or Trey Lance could end up at No. 4, making it the first time in NFL history that quarterbacks will have gone with the draft's first four picks.

None of Lawrence, Wilson or Jones is ticketed for the NFC North, a division that suddenly seems in disarray when it comes to the most important position in sports.

Two weeks before the draft, it is not a stretch to say that whichever division team emerges from this cycle of uncertainty with the best quarterback will be positioned as the team to beat for the foreseeable future.

Green Bay might very well keep that mantle. The Packers, after all, had the foresight to draft Love last spring in a move that was all about the future.

No one outside that organization knows how Love has developed in the past 12 months, but the Packers' track record at the position speaks for itself and the fact they remain only loosely committed to Rodgers long-term might be a hint.