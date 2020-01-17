Dan Truttschel: Brewers' pieces seem puzzling, but might fit

Scrolling through television recently, I stumbled across the classic baseball movie filmed largely in Milwaukee some 30 years ago, “Major League.”
One of the opening scenes seemed to fit the past couple months for Milwaukee Brewers fans when it comes to their offseason moves.
Just who are these guys?
The free agent signings to date, with the opening of spring training about a month away, have left some fans angry, some bewildered and most a combination of the two.
But looking at it deeper, it may not be as dire as it would appear.
I’ve been a fan of this team my entire life — dating back to my much younger days when my dad and I would go with my Pepsi Fan Club tickets (remember the colored ones that came with a subscription to the “What’s Brewing” magazine?) — so to say I’ve invested a great many years in this club would be correct.
It goes without saying the Brewers always have been and always will be considered a small-market team. They cannot spend the kind of cash the big boys in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles or any other major market can.
So they have to sometimes reach, and most times pay far less than what fans want them to pay for talent. Watching the popular Mike Moustakas and Yasmani Grandal walk out the door this winter has been a tough pill to swallow, for sure.
But that’s just the reality.
A little bit of a closer look at the roster as currently constructed — and I say currently, because it wouldn’t be beyond the scope of general manager David Stearns to make one more big splash — shows some areas of concern, but also places where the Brewers actually may be better.
For my money, the expected starting pitching staff of Brandon Woodruff, Adrian Houser, Eric Lauer, Brett Anderson and Josh Lindblom already is an improvement over last year.
Woodruff is on the verge of being a star. If he can stay healthy and just pick up where he left off a year ago before he was sidelined, this guy has ace written all over him.
Around the rest of the club, Stearns has continued to add versatile, productive — albeit not flashy — pieces to the puzzle. Catcher Omar Narvaez, first baseman Justin Smoak, former Brewers infielder Eric Sogard, outfielder Avisail Garcia, infielder Ryon Healy and infielder Luis Urias are among the names fans better get used to in the upcoming months.
Urias is perhaps the most intriguing of the group, as he had been mentioned among the elite prospects in all of baseball but has yet to fully develop his skills at the plate. His arrival may signal the end of Orlando Arcia’s time — which would be a good thing, as that project of waiting for Arcia to reach his potential needs to come to an end.
Manager Craig Counsell certainly values flexibility, and this year’s team may have more than any other team in recent memory. Now it’s up to Counsell to fit all the pieces into place.
What fans have a way of forgetting is there are many capable and accomplished big leaguers the newcomers are joining. Obviously at the top of that list is All-World Christian Yelich, who will look to rebound after that horrific knee injury he suffered late last season.
Lorenzo Cain needs to bounce back offensively, Ryan Braun has to find a little more gas in the tank for one last season, and let’s not downplay having a full season of Keston Hiura at second base.
Hiura is a budding star for sure, and the thought of him having 600 at-bats this season is a pleasant one. The kid was born to hit. Even if he sometimes struggles defensively, watching him do his thing at the plate is more than a worthy trade-off.
Aside from the two big losses, the Brewers really haven’t said farewell to anybody of substance this offseason, which makes the outcry by many of the fans somewhat comical.
Is Milwaukee really going to miss Travis Shaw, Junior Guerra, Jimmy Nelson, et al?
Not hardly.
And we haven’t even broached the subject of possibly trading reliever Josh Hader, which would definitely cause more than enough angst from the fan base if and when it happens. From my perspective, I say do it, and if they do it, fleece whatever team is looking to acquire the powerful lefty.
The time to strike the Hader iron is right now. He’s never going to have more value, and the Milwaukee farm system is seriously lacking quality depth at the moment. Stearns fleeced Houston to get Hader, and he may have his eyes on another victim to trade him away.
If they can get a haul of either prospects or enough quality major league players, now is the time to work the phones.
And who knows? Stearns may just be waiting to do that in advance of the annual On Deck event Jan. 26. He brought in Yelich and Cain just before that event two years ago and made a similar winter splash to get Moustakas and Grandal last season.
That would certainly create a buzz, and if it’s done correctly, make everyone forget their concerns regarding the current offseason.
There’s still time, gang. No panic just yet.
And if nothing else, just by talking about it means spring is quickly approaching.
So how bad can it really be?
Dan Truttschel is a reporter for the Kenosha News in Kenosha.