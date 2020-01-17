Dan Truttschel: Brewers' pieces seem puzzling, but might fit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Manager Craig Counsell certainly values flexibility, and this year’s team may have more than any other team in recent memory. Now it’s up to Counsell to fit all the pieces into place.

What fans have a way of forgetting is there are many capable and accomplished big leaguers the newcomers are joining. Obviously at the top of that list is All-World Christian Yelich, who will look to rebound after that horrific knee injury he suffered late last season.

Lorenzo Cain needs to bounce back offensively, Ryan Braun has to find a little more gas in the tank for one last season, and let’s not downplay having a full season of Keston Hiura at second base.

Hiura is a budding star for sure, and the thought of him having 600 at-bats this season is a pleasant one. The kid was born to hit. Even if he sometimes struggles defensively, watching him do his thing at the plate is more than a worthy trade-off.

Aside from the two big losses, the Brewers really haven’t said farewell to anybody of substance this offseason, which makes the outcry by many of the fans somewhat comical.

Is Milwaukee really going to miss Travis Shaw, Junior Guerra, Jimmy Nelson, et al?

Not hardly.