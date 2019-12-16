Customer should expect money back in timely manner

Dear Harriette: I bought some jewelry from a vendor, but I needed to return it. We organized the return, but she gave me the wrong ZIP code. It took me a month to track the package so that she could pick it up. Now it has been another month, and she hasn’t gone to pick it up. At this point, I’m tired of waiting for my money back. It’s on her that she has had family and work issues and hasn’t been able to go to the distribution center to pick up the package. I feel that I should not have to wait any longer.

The vendor agreed to refund me if I returned the items to her. I have done my part. How can I get her to comply? It’s the holidays, and I could use that extra money. Plus, I don’t like the way she is handling her business. It shouldn’t take nearly two months to resolve this situation. — Money Back Please