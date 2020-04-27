Coronavirus vaccine could be fast-tracked

A larger Phase II trial, which further evaluates the vaccine and involves the use of placebos, usually takes two to three years. For the current vaccine, this may be shortened to eight months.

In Phase III, which also includes placebos, the vaccine is tested on thousands, or tens of thousands, of volunteers. Again, the typical timeline of two to four years is expected to be significantly shortened.

The next step is regulatory review of the clinical process, followed by production and distribution, each of which also take time. Post-approval studies are used to monitor how effective the vaccine is in real-world conditions.

Thanks to previous research into other types of coronaviruses, including those that caused the SARS and MERS outbreaks, scientists have a bit of a head start. They also are using a new and faster technique to develop the vaccine, based on genetic information known as messenger RNA. This has all led to the mid-March launch of a Phase I trial with 45 volunteers at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. It’s a significant first step in what will be a challenging and closely watched process.

