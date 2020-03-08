COPD most often associated with smoking

Lifestyle changes are just as important. These include quitting smoking. Staying active is important, and your doctor can help craft an appropriate exercise plan. Remember, COPD is a progressive disease, and patients who receive consistent medical care have the best outcomes.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.

