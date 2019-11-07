Commentary from Greta Neubauer: We can’t wait to take action on gun safety

ERPOs are only granted after a judge’s review shows that a person shows they are an imminent harm to themselves or others, and can only last one year, protecting our community and the due process rights of the gun owner.

Over 50 percent of mass shooters exhibit warning signs prior to their attacks, and 60 percent of gun deaths in the U.S. are suicides. With ERPO legislation, local law enforcement can intervene and help people in crisis, preventing gun suicides and protecting domestic abuse survivors.

With ERPO legislation, we can improve safety, prevent suicides, improve mental health outcomes, and most importantly save lives.

We can’t wait to take action on gun safety. There are no easy solutions to gun violence, but we must reject the notion that there is nothing we can do to make our communities safer.

Other states have agreed on common sense gun reform and have seen concrete results, and the Republican stonewalling of these widely-supported proposals in our legislature is unacceptable.

It’s past time to take action. I urge you to call or write your legislators and make your voice heard on this issue. Ask them why they will not support common-sense, result-oriented gun safety policies, including universal background checks and ERPOs. Tell them to join us in supporting universal background checks and ERPOs in Wisconsin, for the safety of our families and our communities.

Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, represents the 66th District in the Wisconsin Assembly.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 19