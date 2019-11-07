Commentary from Greta Neubauer: We can’t wait to take action on gun safety

Here in Wisconsin, guns are a large part of our sporting heritage, especially as we enter fall hunting season.
I grew up shooting guns on my grandparents’ farm, and I treasure this tradition in our family. But in the wake of gun violence across our country, community and state, including the recent mass shootings in Middleton and Wausau, it is clear that we must act to protect our communities.
It is time to act decisively against gun violence and enact common-sense policies like universal background checks and extreme risk protection orders (ERPOs) in Wisconsin, and make a positive impact on the safety of our communities.
On Oct. 21, Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order calling for a Special Session on Common Sense Gun Reform in Wisconsin. This special session gives our legislature a chance to consider two proposals — universal background checks for all gun purchases and extreme risk protection orders (ERPOs).
Universal background checks and ERPO policies are critical tools that are proven to reduce gun violence and increase safety in states across the U.S. They are extraordinarily popular in Wisconsin, where 80% of residents support universal background checks and 81% support ERPO, according to the Marquette University Law School Poll.
Despite this support, neither of these bills has even received a public hearing in the Republican-controlled legislature.
Universal background checks work to keep guns out of the wrong hands, closing a dangerous loophole that allows illegal gun buyers to circumvent current laws. Research suggests that one in five gun purchases is a “no questions asked” sale at a gun show or from a private buyer, with no way of screening out convicted violent felons and others who have forfeited their right to own a gun under current law.
The other 80 percent, sales by licensed gun dealers to responsible gun buyers, are already subject to the background check process.
We know the system works: The National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) has prevented 2.5 million illegal gun sales since 1998. States that have passed universal background check laws see a 15 percent reduction in homicides, a 43 percent drop in domestic gun violence against women, a 53 percent drop in shootings of police officers, and a 30 percent drop in interstate gun trafficking, on average.
Requiring background checks on the 20 percent of gun purchases that are unlicensed cuts down on illegal and undetectable gun purchases, protects our community, and keeps law enforcement officers safe.
Like universal background checks, extreme risk protection order laws are yet another common-sense policy to keep our community safe. Police can ask courts to temporarily restrict firearm access to individuals who are reported as a danger to themselves or others, either by law enforcement or a family member.
ERPOs are only granted after a judge’s review shows that a person shows they are an imminent harm to themselves or others, and can only last one year, protecting our community and the due process rights of the gun owner.
Over 50 percent of mass shooters exhibit warning signs prior to their attacks, and 60 percent of gun deaths in the U.S. are suicides. With ERPO legislation, local law enforcement can intervene and help people in crisis, preventing gun suicides and protecting domestic abuse survivors.
With ERPO legislation, we can improve safety, prevent suicides, improve mental health outcomes, and most importantly save lives.
We can’t wait to take action on gun safety. There are no easy solutions to gun violence, but we must reject the notion that there is nothing we can do to make our communities safer.
Other states have agreed on common sense gun reform and have seen concrete results, and the Republican stonewalling of these widely-supported proposals in our legislature is unacceptable.
It’s past time to take action. I urge you to call or write your legislators and make your voice heard on this issue. Ask them why they will not support common-sense, result-oriented gun safety policies, including universal background checks and ERPOs. Tell them to join us in supporting universal background checks and ERPOs in Wisconsin, for the safety of our families and our communities.
Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, represents the 66th District in the Wisconsin Assembly.