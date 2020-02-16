Commentary by Superintendent Gallien: Invest in our schools to move RUSD forward

This plan allows us, over the next several years, to consolidate schools in declining enrollment areas of the District to be more efficient with your tax dollars and expand schools in areas of the community that are growing.

The plan will allow us to create smaller middle schools including a new Schulte K-8 in Sturtevant and a new middle school in the city of Racine.

It ensures we can invest in student learning with a new K-8 International Baccalaureate campus at Starbuck and a brand new STEAM elementary school. We will also add STEAM spaces and curriculum across the District to improve math and science achievement.

The plan is comprehensive and addresses facilities, maintenance, technology and safety and security needs at each one of our schools. I encourage you to review it on our website.

The choice is yours

On April 7, RUSD will ask the community to consider a referendum to fund this plan that will positively impact every school and every student.

We’re asking you, our community, to simply continue the investment you’re currently making in our schools while we will continue to keep the school tax rate related to the referendum flat.

This plan is transformational for student learning. It is based on data, thorough research and community input. And it protects our taxpayers into the future. It will move our schools and our community forward.

Dr. Eric Gallien is the superintendent of the Racine Unified School District.

