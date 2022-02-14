Commentary by Sue Schuit: Nature is the greatest show on earth

Not only Democrats love trees. Not only Blacks love flowers. Not only Asians love spring. Not only Whites love autumn. Not only Republicans love the first robin of the season or the first signs of spring poking up from the earth. Not only bird lovers are delighted to hear the first song of spring; the red winged black birds. Both red/blue, black/white/red/yellow/brown, men/women/children love nature. Nature is humanity’s common denominator.

The poet Mary Oliver reminds us: “Pay attention. Be astounded. Tell about it.”

In 2021, wildlife officials announced that a bird, a male bar-tailed godwit, flew nonstop across the Pacific Ocean 8,100 miles from Alaska to Australia in just under 10 days. Godwits have been doing this for centuries – it’s what they do, it’s who they are. Come spring, godwits will make the trip in reverse, 16,200 miles in 20 days.

Northern wheatears, songbirds less than six inches long, will arrive in Alaska from sub-Saharan Africa. Artic terns will return from Antartica, with each bird flying the equivalent of three trips to the moon and back in a single lifetime. The pectoral sandpiper will fly 18,000 miles in an average year. Bar-headed geese will fly over the Himalayas at altitudes exceeding 20,000 feet.

PT Barnum was wrong. Nature is the greatest show on earth.

One does not have to believe in climate change to see that nature is suffering. If one chooses not to believe, there is no denying that there is an over-abundance of homo sapiens. Earth can no longer support the numbers, and nature is paying the price.

All one needs do is look at a globe. Between 2/3 to ¾ of the earth’s surface is water. Billions of people are living on 1/3 to ¼ of the rest. Something has to give. And Mother Nature is fighting like heck to hold her own.

Can we, the human race, in all of our scurrying and hurrying, our dramas, our carbon-burning and our bickering and fighting, somehow help?

In the past half century, North America has lost more than one-fourth of it’s birds. Nearly everywhere, they are in decline. Massive die-offs of flycatchers, swallows, bluebirds, sparrows and warblers — described as thousands of birds “falling out of the sky” — have been recorded in recent years in New Mexico, Colorado, Texas, Arizona and Nebraska. Can one imagine such a sight? One does not have to be one color, one race, one particular party to be horrified to be present at such a scene.

Smoke from California fires forced tule geese to reroute their migration and take twice as long. Elsewhere, as birds lay their eggs earlier due to early warming, more chicks die from inclement weather events.

“Unless the world acts to stop extinctions, I will write my last nature essay on a planet that is less than half as song-graced and life-drenched as the one where I began to write.” — Kathleen Dean Moore

We must safeguard one of nature’s greatest creations: wild birds. Sustain a world for them, and we will sustain the world for us. We must restore native habitats and environmental health. Keep domestic cats indoors, and affix bird decals to windows. In the U.S. alone, an estimated 3 to 4 billion birds die each year from cat predation and window strikes.

Our survival and mental wellbeing are intricately tied to healthy lands, waters and biodiversity; nothing proves it better than wild birds.

Their fate is our fate, and we are all tied to nature.

Sue Schuit is conservation chair for the Hoy Audubon Society of Racine.

