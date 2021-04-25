Commentary by state Sen. Robert Wirch: Republican leaders ignore constituents' pain as they block medical marijuana

We’ve all experienced physical pain in our lives. Even worse than feeling pain yourself is having to watch a loved one suffer.

More than 50 million Americans experience chronic pain. Beyond the obvious physical toll it takes on the person suffering, chronic pain takes a mental and emotional toll on entire families and takes an economic toll on all of us, costing the U.S. an estimated $635 billion each year. The opioid epidemic that has ravaged our country has been fueled by people seeking relief from debilitating pain.

The good news is that there is a safe, effective, and relatively inexpensive way to treat chronic pain. The bad news is that Republicans controlling the Wisconsin Legislature are preventing our hurting friends, neighbors and family members from getting access to this treatment, and they just announced that they will continue to do so.

Medical marijuana is now legal in 39 states and the District of Columbia. Conservative strongholds like Mississippi, Arkansas, North Dakota, Utah and West Virginia have all reformed their laws to allow physicians to prescribe marijuana for medical purposes. Our neighbors in Illinois, Minnesota and Michigan are able to legally obtain medical marijuana to ease pain or nausea caused by illness.