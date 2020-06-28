Commentary by state Rep. Greta Neubauer: I’m queer and I’m talking about it

I’m going to use this platform to say that I am queer and I am not ashamed. Being queer informs how I see myself, and it shapes how I see our society, culture, and laws. It makes me better at my job, by helping me understand the importance of centering the lived experiences of marginalized people in policy that impacts them.

I am also going to keep sharing this platform with others, because we have a lot of work to do. We have to address the many intersecting issues facing the LGBTQ+ community here in Racine, and especially LGBTQ+ people of color.

To my LGBTQ+ neighbors — many of you have much better reasons to feel afraid than I do, but somehow, you keep getting out of bed, and you keep fighting. Thank you for your bravery. I look forward to continuing to work together, as we host events, write opinion pieces and work on policy.

This month, we celebrate Pride. We will do that by honoring all of those who came before us and taught us to be brave, like Marsha P. Johnson and the transgender women of color who started this movement at Stonewall many years ago. We will celebrate Pride by continuing to fight for a better world, as our people have always done. And we will celebrate Pride by telling our stories, until our voices and our message are too loud to drown out.

Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, represents the 66th District in the Wisconsin Assembly.