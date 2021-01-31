Commentary by RAMAC's Matt Montemurro -- Vaccines: A proven tool to beat a pandemic

We will all soon have the COVID-19 vaccine widely available, moving the goal of “normal” within sight. As we may remember about the measles, mumps, small pox, rubella and polio vaccines, mass distribution and inoculations rendered all these diseases almost extinct. And we don’t have to go further back than this fall to know that flu shots help reduce or eliminate flu year after year. COVID 19 vaccines are no different. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone get the vaccine in order to help stem the growth, even existence of the pandemic. And we couldn’t agree more.

The vaccine will help keep you from getting the disease — they have proven to be highly effective in reducing the chances of getting COVID — The Pfizer vaccine showed efficacy of 95% at preventing symptomatic COVID infection, while the Moderna showed 94.1% efficacy. Both vaccines also appear to be equally effective across different ethnic and racial groups. Side effects range from non-existent to mild and are gone a day or two following inoculation. These side effects are a sign of an immune system kicking into gear. They do not signal that the vaccine is unsafe. Even if you have already had COVID, the CDC recommends you get the vaccine to reduce the chance of any recurrence of the disease.