Commentary by RAMAC's Matt Montemurro -- Vaccines: A proven tool to beat a pandemic

We will all soon have the COVID-19 vaccine widely available, moving the goal of “normal” within sight. As we may remember about the measles, mumps, small pox, rubella and polio vaccines, mass distribution and inoculations rendered all these diseases almost extinct. And we don’t have to go further back than this fall to know that flu shots help reduce or eliminate flu year after year. COVID 19 vaccines are no different. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone get the vaccine in order to help stem the growth, even existence of the pandemic. And we couldn’t agree more.
The vaccine will help keep you from getting the disease — they have proven to be highly effective in reducing the chances of getting COVID — The Pfizer vaccine showed efficacy of 95% at preventing symptomatic COVID infection, while the Moderna showed 94.1% efficacy. Both vaccines also appear to be equally effective across different ethnic and racial groups. Side effects range from non-existent to mild and are gone a day or two following inoculation. These side effects are a sign of an immune system kicking into gear. They do not signal that the vaccine is unsafe. Even if you have already had COVID, the CDC recommends you get the vaccine to reduce the chance of any recurrence of the disease.
The vaccine is a safer and faster way to help build protection for yourself, your family and beyond. COVID -19 is a serious and life-threatening disease. According to the CDC, getting a disease or getting a vaccine can both give you future protection from that disease. The difference is that with the disease you have to get sick to get that protection. With the vaccine you don’t.
None of us want to lose a family member or friend to this horrific disease. Getting vaccinated, in combination with best practices such as wearing masks and social distancing, washing your hands and in general keeping up with normal hygiene, offers the best and most powerful protection for you and your family.
Being vaccinated is the most important action we can all take to rid ourselves of COVID-19. We urge all business and religious leaders to encourage their people to get the shots, and to walk the talk and get yours as soon as it is available to you! The sooner we are able to control this pandemic, we can fully return to work, enjoy each other’s company and return to normal. Let’s all do our part.
Matt J. Montemurro is the president/CEO of Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce.