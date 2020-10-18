Commentary by Peter Navarro: Foxconn bringing jobs and a bright tech future to Wisconsin

Just as Mark Twain once quipped, “the reports of my death are greatly exaggerated,” so too are rumors about troubles at the Foxconn facility in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin. Despite the disruptions of the China Virus pandemic to a wide swath of the economic activity in America, Foxconn has continued to press forward; and the future for this project – and Wisconsin – looks bright.

In 2017, President Trump celebrated the $10 billion deal between Foxconn and Wisconsin to build one of the world’s largest electronic manufacturing facilities. In June of 2018, the first shovel was turned; and from the summer of 2018 to the summer of 2019, Foxconn conducted a massive site preparation of approximately 800 acres on the 3000-acre campus.

This involved movement of enough dirt that, if placed into one foot cubic boxes, these boxes would nearly circle the earth.

In the summer of 2019, Foxconn began to build its approximately one million square-foot Advanced Manufacturing Facility using 8,000 tons of beautiful American steel and more concrete than in the Empire State building. This type of cutting-edge facility, which will build next generation LCD pane technological devices, is, is critical to helping Wisconsin maintain its strong leadership in manufacturing – the Badger State ranks #1 in America based on manufacturing jobs per million residents.