Commentary by Maureen Murphy: Mount Pleasant’s commitment to the community

First one might ask, why is it important to achieve accreditation form WILEAG? This is a rigorous agency accreditation program specifically tailored to the needs and capacities of Wisconsin law enforcement agencies since 1996 and has shown continuous growth in membership. Think about it, colleges, nursing homes, hospitals, among others, have all had accreditation programs for years. This accreditation is a process whereby a law enforcement agency is evaluated on the existence of and its compliance with a prescribed set of over 250 standards. Agencies statewide that have achieved WILEAG Accreditation status are the best of the best – only 39 agencies out of 530 law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin have attained accreditation. Mount Pleasant Police Department would be the first agency in Racine County to achieve such accreditation.