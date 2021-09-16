Commentary by Maureen Murphy: Mount Pleasant’s commitment to the community: Partner and promote

Village Hall is also home to “Spiral Rose Garden.” This rose garden is set on a background of ten-inch squares, graduating from bright white to darkest black at the lower edge. The roses are filled with color. Each rose is machine embroidered in a zig zag pattern, covering the spiral with matching metallic thread. The leaves and stems are also covered with green holographic thread. The thread adds a subtle sparkle to the plant-life growing in this garden. This quilt is a two-time prize winner and was featured in a wall calendar.

The third quilt displayed at Village Hall is named “Single Water Lily.” This quilt features one very large water lily floating over two lily pads. The flower itself is 34 inches and was created using a selection of white and beige cottons. The flower is heavily embroidered with white, beige and blue threads. The lily floats above two very large pads of silk and wool cotton. To add surface interest, they are layered with purple tulle and then cut away to mimic the bubbles resting on the top. This quilt is bordered in both dark blue and purple fabrics that are almost black. The entire piece is machine quilted in a scallop design to add to a watery feeling.

By committing to Goal VII. of the Strategic Plan – Partner & Promote – the Village of Mount Pleasant is dedicated to actively partner in the promotion of arts in our region.

The Village of Mount Pleasant Strategic Plan 2020-2024 took one year to complete. Beginning in 2018, Village elected and appointed officials as well as employees worked with a consultant to create the vision, mission and values. Three public open houses were held and the citizens were surveyed to create the strategic goals. Each year since 2019, the Village updates its strategies and tactics to stay true to the adopted vision, mission, values and goals. This is the eighth in a series on the Mount Pleasant 2020-2024 Strategic Plan.

