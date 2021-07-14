Commentary by Maureen Murphy-- Mount Pleasant’s commitment to the community: Emergency services

The Village of Mount Pleasant 2020-2024 Strategic Plan defines seven strategic goals that the Village must attain. Goal VI. SAFE COMMUNITY: Provide a Safe and Secure Community: C. Enhance Community Trust in Public Safety: FIRE 3. Develop a plan to make the community more aware of the emergency services provided including Fire and EMS Services, Technical Rescue and Hazardous Materials responses.
When you think about a fire department you think about fires but they are so much more. Yes, they extinguish fires, but the South Shore Fire Department (SSFD) offers the Villages of Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant and Elmwood Park a profound list of other emergency and public safety services. The SSFD is a consolidated department between the Villages of Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant. The department is comprised of 67 uniform members and they operate out of four stations. Station #8 is the headquarters located on Old Green Bay Road. Station #9 on 90th Street in Sturtevant. Station #7 – EMS Only located on North Emmertsen Road. Station #10 on Northwestern Avenue in Franksville; a shared station with the Village of Caledonia FD with both departments having crew assigned daily. The SSFD has an Insurance Service Organization (ISO) rating of 3 at the current time. The primary goals of the department are to:
- Reduce and prevent the loss of life and property damage
- Improve the outcome of patients
- Quickly rescue trapped victims
- Protect the environment from destruction
In this commentary, we will show you how SSFD achieves these goals through the services they offer.
Fire suppression
South Shore FD extinguishes fires. A citizen calls and the firefighters arrive to suppress the fire to protect lives, property and the environment. What you don’t see is the hours upon hours of training they do each year. SSFD’s training goal is to empower each firefighter to deliver the highest possible level of service to the citizens and the communities, while making sure that they operate on emergency scenes in a safe and efficient manner.
Emergency medical services
The SSFD Emergency Medical Services (EMS) team provides the highest level of prehospital care. Patients receive the best care possible from paramedic-level first responder service. The EMS Team is continuously modernizing and evolving based on input from the SSFD Internal Quality Improvement Program. In 2020, the SSFD became approved by the State EMS Office as an approved EMS Training Center. The department uses this designation to conduct their own EMS refresher training classes under the direction of the SSFD EMS Medical Director Dr. Steven Andrews from Advocate Aurora Health Care.
Technical Rescue Team
The Technical Rescue Team has 32 members. All members are trained in the following disciplines:
- Confined Space
- Structural Collapse Rescue
- Trench Rescue
- High Angle Rescue
- Tower Rescue
- Hazardous Materials – The SSFD is designated by Racine County as the County Level B Hazardous Materials Team
Water rescue/Dive Team
SSFD is a member of the Racine County Dive Team and has 15 members trained as divers. The SSFD team can respond with a boat equipped with a motor and other dive equipment immediately when dispatched to emergency calls.
Other services
- The SSFD conducts Commercial Fire Inspections on an annual or semi-annual basis in both municipalities.
- The SSFD provides, in some situations, free smoke detectors and may even install the smoke detectors through a grant program with the Professional Fire Firefighters of WI.
- The SSFD also serves as a precepting site for Gateway Technical College paramedic students.
- The SSFD developed an Adopt-A-Fire-Hydrant Program.
- The SSFD conducts Certified First Aid/CPR Training for many organizations as a community service.
- The SSFD conducts Public Fire Safety Education classes within both communities.
With all of this expertise and the services they offer, the Village of Mount Pleasant is happy and proud to have such a distinguished fire department protecting us.
The Village of Mount Pleasant Strategic Plan 2020-2024 took one year to complete. Beginning in 2018, Village elected and appointed officials as well as employees worked with a consultant to create the vision, mission and values. Three public open houses were held and the citizens were surveyed to create the strategic goals. Each year since 2019, the Village updates its strategies and tactics to stay true to the adopted vision, mission, values and goals. This is the sixth in a series on the Mount Pleasant 2020-2024 Strategic Plan.
Maureen Murphy is Mount Pleasant’s village administrator.