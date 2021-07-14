Commentary by Maureen Murphy-- Mount Pleasant’s commitment to the community: Emergency services

When you think about a fire department you think about fires but they are so much more. Yes, they extinguish fires, but the South Shore Fire Department (SSFD) offers the Villages of Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant and Elmwood Park a profound list of other emergency and public safety services. The SSFD is a consolidated department between the Villages of Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant. The department is comprised of 67 uniform members and they operate out of four stations. Station #8 is the headquarters located on Old Green Bay Road. Station #9 on 90th Street in Sturtevant. Station #7 – EMS Only located on North Emmertsen Road. Station #10 on Northwestern Avenue in Franksville; a shared station with the Village of Caledonia FD with both departments having crew assigned daily. The SSFD has an Insurance Service Organization (ISO) rating of 3 at the current time. The primary goals of the department are to: