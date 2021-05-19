Commentary by Libby Sobic: Putting politics before students in Racine

Wisconsin parents have spent the last year scrambling to help cover learning loss created by the pandemic. For students living in Racine, any learning loss is particularly harmful considering the district was a low-performing school district prior to the pandemic. Despite this unfortunate reality, local leaders in Racine continue to purposefully confuse parents and make it as difficult as possible for families to access the educational options available to their students.
The first thing the district did was update their website to refer to its own public-school options as the “School Choice” program. Of course, the phrasing of this option is misleading for parents when the state has long referred to the Racine, Wisconsin and Milwaukee Parental Choice Programs as the “choice programs.” In fact, the Department of Public Instruction’s (DPI) website for parents to complete applications is called the “private school choice programs.” The district is actually referring to the public school options available to its students within the district that are not assigned to students based on their address.
Racine has a good reason to highlight options for its families. Racine Unified was rated as “meets few expectations” by the state for the 2018-2019 school year. According to DPI, nearly 50% of the district’s students were not proficient in English Language Arts or math on the state’s test for 2018-2019. Without a doubt, students are in a crisis in Racine and deserve access to as many high-quality educational options as possible.
But while imitation is the best form of flattery, in this case, Racine Unified is purposefully misleading parents and confusing the options available to them. In a time when students are struggling academically and families are trying to determine the best options for their kids, Racine’s actions make it needlessly harder.
Unfortunately, local Racine leaders have a long and shameful history of misleading parents and undermining educational freedom. In 2019, the City of Racine mailed out property tax bills with an insert claiming that one-fifth of Racine’s property tax levy goes to private schools participating in the parental choice programs. But Speaker Robin Vos, the state representative for Racine, quickly called the City out for the incorrect information sent to taxpayers.
Then at the start of this school year, the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) issued a letter to Racine Unified warning the district of its decision to effectively deny busing to Racine students attending private schools in-person for the 2020-2021 school year by failing to provide timely busing options. WILL’s letter warned the district that such a decision would be a violation of state and federal law.
But local leaders were not done trying to prevent educational options. In November 2020, WILL was forced to file an emergency motion to the Wisconsin Supreme Court after the City of Racine Public Health Administrator instructed all schools, within the city limits, to remain closed for in-person learning despite an injunction issued by the Wisconsin Supreme Court that blocked the implementation of a school closure order by local health authorities.
The local leaders in Racine are absurdly defending the traditional school system at the expense of students and their education. Whether it is their decision to purposefully confuse parents or prevent students from accessing educational options, these local officials are clearly putting politics before students.
Libby Sobic is director of educational policy at the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty.