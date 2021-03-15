Commentary by Jose Martinez: Local racism through the eyes of a veteran

This past fall, as I watched things unfold in Burlington, I was appalled at the accusations being made. Now don’t get me wrong, racism in any form, from any race or color, is wrong and should be condemned. As I was quarantined in December, a journalist from the Journal Times reached out to me to ask my opinions on the matter. As the conversation progressed, it was clear he was digging for me to make accusations of receiving racist treatment in Burlington. As I stuck to my true opinions and views, he quickly changed the subject, dismissing my opinions because they were not what he was looking for.

This is not the first experience like this I have encountered. On numerous occasions while speaking to self-proclaimed “open-minded” individuals, after hearing my opinions have told me, “Wow Jose, I didn’t know you were a white male.” Additionally, I have had them come at me with “Oh, you don’t understand because you were in the Army and didn’t go to college or travel like I have.” I have to be clear; my travels were not to tourist locations but to some of the worst places on the planet with real problems and horrific injustices. I speak Arabic as well as having a working knowledge of several other languages. I have my B.A. in Intelligence Studies with a focus in Collection, I have written intelligence reports which shifted foreign policy under two presidents, and I start my capstone for my Master’s in Sport and Health Sciences in April. I find it extremely insulting for some self-proclaimed, open-minded person to tell me how I need to think because of the way I look.