Commentary by Jose Martinez: Local racism through the eyes of a veteran

As I reflect on what has gone on locally in Burlington these past few months it makes me review the intolerance I have faced since living here the past 1.5 years. My name is Jose Martinez, a retired U.S. Army First Sergeant, and I chose to retire in southeastern Wisconsin because I grew up here and it is an amazing place to raise children.
One of the greatest lessons I received in my 21 years of service was in S.E.R.E. School during the Special Forces Qualification Course. There was scenario when us “prisoners” were given time to ourselves. After the hour, an instructor lectured us about how we divided ourselves isolating two peers. The lesson was, we were all about to be Green Berets, but more importantly we were all Americans and we cannot afford to divide ourselves.
Now, one may see my name and think, “Where is this guy from?” I get asked this all the time and my response is, “I’m American.” The next question is inevitably, “No, I meant where were you born?” My response is then, “I was born in Illinois, but grew up in Wisconsin.” Then of course, “Well, where are your parents from?” I then answer, “Look, my dad was born and raised in New York City, but his parents were from Puerto Rico, and my mom was born in Gary, Indiana, but her parents are from Mexico.” These conversations do not come from my many years living in the South, or the many afternoons I spend in back-road watering holes. Nope, these conversations are always from people who within minutes of meeting them have to tell me how open-minded and liberal they are.
This past fall, as I watched things unfold in Burlington, I was appalled at the accusations being made. Now don’t get me wrong, racism in any form, from any race or color, is wrong and should be condemned. As I was quarantined in December, a journalist from the Journal Times reached out to me to ask my opinions on the matter. As the conversation progressed, it was clear he was digging for me to make accusations of receiving racist treatment in Burlington. As I stuck to my true opinions and views, he quickly changed the subject, dismissing my opinions because they were not what he was looking for.
This is not the first experience like this I have encountered. On numerous occasions while speaking to self-proclaimed “open-minded” individuals, after hearing my opinions have told me, “Wow Jose, I didn’t know you were a white male.” Additionally, I have had them come at me with “Oh, you don’t understand because you were in the Army and didn’t go to college or travel like I have.” I have to be clear; my travels were not to tourist locations but to some of the worst places on the planet with real problems and horrific injustices. I speak Arabic as well as having a working knowledge of several other languages. I have my B.A. in Intelligence Studies with a focus in Collection, I have written intelligence reports which shifted foreign policy under two presidents, and I start my capstone for my Master’s in Sport and Health Sciences in April. I find it extremely insulting for some self-proclaimed, open-minded person to tell me how I need to think because of the way I look.