Commentary by Jonathan Delagrave: One year into pandemic, signs of optimism

I think about our incredible first responders, health care workers, and all those who are working to keep us safe. I salute Racine County essential workers who have continued serving the public during the pandemic – like our snowplow drivers, who worked around the clock in February battling multiple heavy snowstorms.

We are a resilient Racine County full of wonderful, caring people. Although COVID-19 is not over, I believe there are several reasons to be optimistic about the road ahead.

Vaccinations. Racine County is seeing a steady increase in vaccine supply, eligible populations, and number of avenues available to residents to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, a community-based vaccination clinic will open at Regency Mall. I encourage any resident interested in a vaccine to register for the clinic now through the Wisconsin Vaccine Registry at vaccinate.wi.gov. Those who register will receive an invitation to make an appointment after they become eligible.

Declining cases. To be clear, we are not out of the woods, and we must remain vigilant to prevent community transmission of COVID-19. However, it’s encouraging to see cases have fallen substantially from the high numbers of late fall.