Commentary by Dan Horton: One size doesn't fit all for local schools

I heartily agree with Matt Montemurro’s recent Commentary on the response to COVID-19 by Health Administrator Bowersox and Mayor Mason. Surely, we all can agree the dangerous virus has had destructive impacts on health, health care, the economy and our society as a whole. Personally, our extended family has been touched by the illness and death brought by the virus.

With nearly 450 school districts across the state, Racine is one of a handful of communities taking a single solution approach mandating building closures. But, in Matt’s words, there is a real need for “alternative and multiple strategies to address the pandemic”. Many believe local restrictions on school attendance should continue to be discussed in our community. And hopefully local health officials and government leaders can be persuaded to listen with an open mind. Schools play an important role in students’ educational achievement, health, and wellbeing.