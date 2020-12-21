Commentary by Dan Horton: One size doesn't fit all for local schools

I heartily agree with Matt Montemurro’s recent Commentary on the response to COVID-19 by Health Administrator Bowersox and Mayor Mason. Surely, we all can agree the dangerous virus has had destructive impacts on health, health care, the economy and our society as a whole. Personally, our extended family has been touched by the illness and death brought by the virus.
With nearly 450 school districts across the state, Racine is one of a handful of communities taking a single solution approach mandating building closures. But, in Matt’s words, there is a real need for “alternative and multiple strategies to address the pandemic”. Many believe local restrictions on school attendance should continue to be discussed in our community. And hopefully local health officials and government leaders can be persuaded to listen with an open mind. Schools play an important role in students’ educational achievement, health, and wellbeing.
Local health officials have allowed for choices in other areas of the community. Restaurants, taverns, retail stores and other businesses continue to operate albeit with some limitations. Why shouldn’t school leaders have the same flexibility as the business owners? Why shouldn’t families be allowed to choose instructional formats based on the family’s unique situation and needs? Schools are required to submit detailed risk reduction plans. School leaders reported and tracked all COVID-19 cases prior to the public health order. As cases were identified students and staff were quarantined to minimize any virus spread.
We consistently have been urged to trust public health officials and science as decisions are made. From the onset of the pandemic, the CDC and other experts have maintained COVID-19 transmission and illness are not the only risks to consider when making decisions about sending children back to school. Schools provide important services and supports for children’s academic, social-emotional and physical health. There are few substitutes for the in-person instruction which offers easier access to nutrition programs, behavioral and mental health services; improved educational efficacy, more opportunities for social interaction and return to work for some parents and caregivers.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the top public health officials in the country has stated multiple times, “The default position is try as best as possible to keep the schools open, but you’ve got to have not one size fits all…we should be trying to keep the children in school as safely as we possibly can.”
I am hopeful our local leaders will reconsider the “one size fits all” approach moving forward.
Dan Horton is the former board chair of Siena Catholic Schools.
