Commentary by Charles Wasik: Humanity only improves and changes for the better when it is challenged

As a lifelong Racine resident, RUSD taxpayer and former college educator, I am compelled to respond to Mr. Douglas Clum’s commentary in the December 3, 2021, issue of The Journal Times. It’s titled in short, “Worried about Our Kids” referring to the students within the Racine Unified School District.

Mr. Clum, I believe you asked the wrong question and offered the wrong remedy. The best question asked is “Are you worried about our nation?” You replied to your own question that you were worried about our Racine students. I and many others are worried about the current and future state of our nation.

The education system of our city, state and nation plays an important role now and in the future in the strength of our nation’s economy, political position and military might.

I am saddened by your suggestion of how to repair the problems of the Racine Unified School District. Unfortunately, while we have the best education system on the planet, we as a nation have dismal math and science scores when compared to other industrialized nations. According to a 2018 Business Insider report, the US ranked 38th in math and 24th in science. And who is in 1st place? China. US News and World Report states that only 17% of RUSD High School students are proficient in math. The lowest in the State of Wisconsin.

You opened your commentary by addressing the historical RUSD abysmal test scores and lament that dollars are being taken away from the Arts departments. But, the reality is these departments do not prepare students with lifelong skills that will prepare them for the world of work.

You suggest an academic bait and switch. Your solution to our District’s poor math, science and reading scores is to make the student feel better about themselves by offering courses early in their academic life that will fail them later in “Real” life and waste taxpayer dollars now and later when they are unemployed. Meanwhile the rest of the industrialized nations are expecting, or should I say demanding excellence from their school systems, the curriculum, the staff, the parents, and the students. Their standardized test scores indicate that the expectation and implementation of excellence works.

Being better for it is great, that’s a wonderful thing. But there are better questions. How many of those that are “Better for it” will parlay “Being better” into a job and become tax paying citizens? How will “Being better” prepare them for higher education? How will “Being better” better all of us as a nation?

Humanity only improves and changes for the better when it is challenged. Ask your colleagues in the psychology department.

I have lived in this district my entire life, attending RUSD and the problems existed long before your arrival, Mr. Clum. RUSD, along with the nation’s primary and secondary school system, need a systematic overhaul. We have not kept pace with inflation when it comes to spending. Look at the buildings in our district, who wants to go to school in old, dilapidated run-down buildings that may or may not have asbestos in them? People like new things, new buildings, new equipment, new curriculum that challenges them.

RUSD has a history of Band-Aiding problems and that is why it is in the state it is in. It’s not time for a Band-Aid, or a transplant. It’s time for an overhaul with an expectation of excellence that will allow our students to compete academically on a global scale.

Charles Wasik was an automotive technology instructor at Gateway Technical College from 1988 to 2013.

