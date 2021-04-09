Commentary by Arthur I. Cyr: North Korea best handled with allies

Once again, North Korea is engaging in disturbing provocation. On March 25, the totalitarian regime in Pyongyang launched two missiles off the east coast. They flew 373 miles, according to the official news agency. Monitors in Japan put the range of the tests at 400 miles.

This is the first such test in nearly a year. The last one took place on March 29, 2020. The United Nations Security Council passed a resolution prohibiting such tests. Separately, the UN Human Rights Commission has condemned the regime, a welcome move from that group.

North Korea has had at least rudimentary nuclear weapons since 2006. From time to time, Pyongyang makes threats to use them, including against the United States, as well as Japan and South Korea.

This latest incident occurs as the Biden administration reevaluates Korea policies. A natural assumption is that North Korea leader Kim Jong-un is returning to rigid hostility, after some flexibility over the past four years, including high-profile meetings with President Donald Trump.