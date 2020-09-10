Commentary by Arthur Cyr: Kennedy-Nixon debates inform today’s presidential politics

None of the panel of reporters who questioned the candidates pointed this out. Since FDR’s time, working reporters had moved toward the Democratic Party. Kennedy was especially skillful in cultivating them.

The Cold War was intense, and Kennedy’s emphasis on Soviet strength reflected contemporary opinion. A quarter century later, Japan was supposed to be burying us economically. Today, many assign that alarming role to China. Successful politicians reflect public sentiments of their times, and times change.

When Kennedy began speaking from his chair, Nixon quietly and politely pointed that out. Without missing a beat, JFK smoothly rose and walked to the podium.

John Kennedy’s on-camera ease, polished style and smooth body language contrasted with Richard Nixon’s apparent tension. Television highlights visual dimensions and such surface differences. By contrast, a review of the transcripts of the encounter shows Nixon was more orderly and logical, more organized and specific.

Yet Kennedy enjoyed the political triumph. The political partisanship of television, newspaper and other reporters can account for only a small part of this result. Journalists of that era were far more professional, and muted their own biases as a matter of expectation.