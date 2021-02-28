Commentary by Akosua Aning: Criminal justice system is failing our youth of color

At the invitation of Attorney Jamie McClendon, we along with many other community members sat in on the sentencing for Traoun Oliver-Thomas, a black child, whom the system had failed. It was heart-wrenching and it brought home why protests all over the country took place this year. Many of us cried and are still haunted by the experience. The DA’s offer could have resulted in up to 21 years in prison. His criminal file painted him as a menace to society. During the sentencing hearing it became clear after the review of his prior convictions that a false picture was painted. The judge ended up sentencing him to 2 years prison, 3 years extended supervision, and another 18 months probation to serve consecutively but if violated, could land him back in jail to serve more time. The white child who orchestrated the crime and used a weapon to harm another child, received 18 months prison and 2 years extended supervision but is eligible to have his record expunged.