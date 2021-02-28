Commentary by Akosua Aning: Criminal justice system is failing our youth of color

The Racine County criminal justice system has miserably failed our youth of color. A case in point in the Traoun Oliver-Thomas case.
At the invitation of Attorney Jamie McClendon, we along with many other community members sat in on the sentencing for Traoun Oliver-Thomas, a black child, whom the system had failed. It was heart-wrenching and it brought home why protests all over the country took place this year. Many of us cried and are still haunted by the experience. The DA’s offer could have resulted in up to 21 years in prison. His criminal file painted him as a menace to society. During the sentencing hearing it became clear after the review of his prior convictions that a false picture was painted. The judge ended up sentencing him to 2 years prison, 3 years extended supervision, and another 18 months probation to serve consecutively but if violated, could land him back in jail to serve more time. The white child who orchestrated the crime and used a weapon to harm another child, received 18 months prison and 2 years extended supervision but is eligible to have his record expunged.
The system failed yet another young black male youth. Traoun’s back story, which included serious health issues associated with being born with narcotics in his blood, child abuse and neglect, and a nonexistent support system, led to a criminal record. A record that did not reflect who Traoun was or his potential. It did not assist this young person in any way. In fact it did just the opposite. It ignored his issues and put him on the path to serious prison time.
His case and many others like it require that we reform or overhaul our criminal justice system. Currently we have four alders who are on our proposal to eliminate fines for our youth and/or establish a teen court.
Voces de la Frontera and its youth arm, Youth Empowered in the Struggle (YES), have been working to demilitarize our schools and our community for a very long time. In the community, Voces and YES have worked to lift up black, brown and working class voices by participating in protests and fightbacks against systemic racism. YES has proudly participated in the uprisings against the killing of black people by the police.
After the murder of George Floyd, the Racine Voces Chapter created a Demilitarization Action Committee to develop alternatives to the systematic militarized systems in Racine. Immediately it developed a resolution that was signed onto and sponsored by four City of Racine alders. This resolution would remove fines for teenagers who commit nonviolent offenses. We were told by the City Administration that there were significant legal barriers to its implementation. It’s waiting to be reviewed by the Executive Committee of the Common Council.
We have since added to the resolution to provide for a teen court in the City of Racine to deal with juvenile offenders. We believe the school-to-prison pipeline is not the only pipeline to jail for youth. We believe the community at large and our criminal justice system serves as a conduit for oppressed populations to be caught in an unjust system of incarceration. Currently, Racine’s incarceration rate is noted as one of the highest in the country, in a country with the highest incarceration rate in the world. We believe a teen court is an essential step to facilitate the well-being of our youth and our community.
We will be pushing forward on the resolution. We will continue gathering community support for our proposal and will be working with other lawyers in Racine to identify similar cases that expose the injustice of the system. As did Oliver-Thomas, other young people need community support.
Akosua Aning is the chair of the Voces de la Frontera Demilitarization Action Committee.