Commentary -- Mount Pleasant’s Commitment to the Community: Clean water is vital to life

The Village of Mount Pleasant’s 2020-2024 Strategic Plan defines seven strategic goals that the Village continuously strives to attain. The focus of this commentary is: Goal IV. Infrastructure: Maintain Quality Services and Infrastructure, B. Complete Capital Projects to Reduce Infiltration and Inflow.

Every time it rains, we cross our fingers and hope that the deluge outside stays outside and flows to the ditches, ponds and storm sewers intended to handle these rainfalls, ultimately being returned to our lakes, rivers and groundwater stores. This stormwater anxiety is a regular occurrence throughout many communities in our region, including Mount Pleasant. For the past several years it seems that 100-year storms arise almost annually, so we worry about these storms—a lot, and their impact on our aging infrastructure.

The nightmare scenario for a homeowner during heavy rains is a basement backup resulting in a nasty indoor mix of rain water and sewer flood. Unfortunately, some Mount Pleasant residents in the Cozy Acres and Chicory Road areas have experienced this very nightmare over the past several years. Last month, with the 2022 Village of Mount Pleasant Budget approval, the Village is proud to report that funding to prevent this misery and anxiety has been approved.

The Village dedicated funding to maintain and improve our physical infrastructure as a commitment to the Cozy Acres area citizens. In 2021, the Cozy Acres Road Sanitary Sewer Capacity Study was completed. It modeled a solution that included upsizing several thousand feet of sewer in the vicinity of Cozy Acres sewer users giving additional capacity to the system for the excess rain water that severe flooding brings into the system. The funds will also complete the upsizing of the pipes so that the water in the system flows more smoothly. In addition, the study recommendations focus on eliminating private sources of infiltration and inflow, such as leaking private sewer laterals and illegal downspout/sump pump connections to the sanitary sewer system, which also contribute to the problem. It is anticipated that the necessary improvements will total $3M to $5M.

Additionally, this Budget funds design work for our sewer users along Chicory Road. The Chicory Road Sanitary Sewer Capacity Study was completed in 2021, and recommended approximately $17 million in sanitary sewer system upgrades to provide additional capacity and alleviate sewer backup concerns in the area. The Village and the Racine Water and Wastewater Utility have been working together on this joint project throughout 2021. Design of the project will be completed in 2022, with construction to begin in 2023. This project will build on significant efforts already undertaken by the Village in the area to combat inflow and infiltration of clear water into the sanitary sewer system.

In addition to the major construction projects mentioned above, the Village continues to combat inflow and infiltration into its sewer system on an annual basis by repairing leaking manholes and sewers, investigating problematic areas and eliminating illegal private connections to the sewer system. The Village of Mount Pleasant remains committed to providing safe and effective sewer service to our customers.

The Village of Mount Pleasant Strategic Plan 2020-2024 took one year to complete. Beginning in 2018, Village elected and appointed officials as well as employees worked with a consultant to create the vision, mission and values. Three public open houses were held and the citizens were surveyed to create the strategic goals. Each year since 2019, the Village updates its strategies and tactics to stay true to the adopted vision, mission, values and goals. This is the eleventh in a series on the Mount Pleasant 2020-2024 Strategic Plan.

Maurren Murphy is Mount Pleasant village administrator.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0