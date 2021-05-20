Comentary by Eric Ness: SBA’s export assistance can boost small business recovery

It’s an immense and tempting market — and you can tap the U.S. Small Business Administration and its partners for help to expand throughout the world with confidence. Would-be and experienced exporters can access the free SBA network now, including SCORE mentors and 13 Wisconsin Small Business Development Center network locations, through modern technology. They offer advising services to small business owners in all business stages and specific international trade consultants to work with anyone statewide. The agency’s Export Assistance Center serving Wisconsin can also assist with one-on-one business advice for selling outside of the country.

For international trade financing, the SBA backs three specific export loan options: International Trade, Export Working Capital, and Export Express. With maximum loan amounts up to $5 million, these can give businesses who export directly or indirectly alternatives to cash in advance terms, reducing risk and improving cash flow. Export Express loans up to $500,000 can be approved within just a few days. The SBA guaranty of up to 90% makes the risk more attractive to lenders. The Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act, signed into law on December 27, 2020, enabled the SBA to pay the borrowers’ principal, interest, and fees on these loans for at least three months starting Feb. 1, reduced lender fees, and gave lenders more flexibility in structuring loan packages. Several Wisconsin-based SBA lenders can make these export loans to help you on your way.