Column: With DH shelved, another year of hapless NL swings SUN

"In the NFL and NBA, you watch the rules change," Mattingly says. "You don't want to change the core of the game. But we have to be open-minded to change to make this a product people want to see."

Full disclosure: I was long opposed to the DH, or at the very least, comfortable with the idea of having different rules for the two leagues. But watching even a shortened season with the universal DH easily persuaded me that the game is much better off with nine legitimate hitters in the order.

Freeman followed a similar path to DH enlightenment — especially after seeing all the run-producing opportunities he was afforded batting second in a Braves lineup that was stacked from top to bottom.

He finished with 53 RBIs in 60 games.

"I was always that National League guy who thought there's so many different strategies you can do with the pitcher hitting," Freeman said. "But every single time I came up last season, it seemed like there were guys on first and second. There are so many more RBI opportunities when you have a real hitter down there in the nine hole."

Baseball's pipeline has changed so much that it's no longer reasonable to require pitchers to take a turn with a bat.