Column: When sports returns, a chance to move past greed

Revenues are going to be down across the board in all sports. There's no way around it because even if games resume, fans will be slow to return and adjustments will have to be made to lure them back.

That might not be such a bad thing for fans who have to pay $50 to park and $16 for a decent beer after already digging deep to buy tickets for the family. That's especially true now, with millions of fans out of work and others living paycheck to paycheck, with no money in the budget to go to a ballgame when they resume.

It will be a bad thing for players, who might be shocked to find out that in the real world, salaries can go down just as they once used to always go up.

It's already an issue in England, where players in the Premier League are digging their cleats in and refusing to accept pay cuts. That drew a response from a Conservative Party lawmaker who contrasted player pay to that of health care workers and said they needed to have their salaries cut as part of sacrifices being made across the nation.

There's no easy answer, and no magic wand to return to the days of not so long ago. There hasn't been since we first heard whispers of a virus in China that was spreading so fast it baffled health officials.