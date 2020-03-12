Column: What's there to argue about now?

"But just like the rest of the world, it's going to be a case-by-case decision for sports leagues here, at least until we know a lot more about the virus," he added. "A lot will depend on where they try to play. 'Hot spots' and really, any hard-hit area is too risky. And they'll be hemmed in by government mandates elsewhere on top of that.

"It's like trying to put together a jigsaw puzzle," Ganis concluded, "without having all the pieces."

Just don't waste much time worrying about the owners or players. They'll be fine. Most will welcome the opportunity to take a few weeks off. The real harm being done to sports at the moment is happening on the fringes, to folks who eke out a living selling beer in the arenas and parking cars near the stadiums.

And if you've got any sympathy left after that, well, save it for the fans.

Being able to argue about sports with your crazy relatives — as opposed to say, politics — has kept many a family dinner from spiraling into a food fight. Fathers and sons or daughters who don't talk all that much during the rest of the year swap text messages during March Madness or the World Series like BFFs. It's small talk, granted, but also one of these things, as Joni Mitchell put it, "That you don't know what you've got 'till it's gone."