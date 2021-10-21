Column: Sports betting becoming more of a sure thing

That's not necessarily a bad thing in the sports betting industry, where the promise of big payoffs is what lures most people in. And there were plenty of payouts in New Jersey in September, where the start of the NFL season produced the biggest numbers ever seen in one state since sports betting became legal in parts of the country.

Plenty of losses, too, enabling the New Jersey casinos to pocket $82 million of that $1 billion, for a hold of slightly more than 8%.

The margins aren't big in sports betting, but the potential profits are. That's why the biggest players in the sports book industry are slugging it out on the airwaves and online as they battle for valuable market share in more than two dozen states where sports betting is legal.

Another state joined the party last month when Arizona began allowing wagers, just in time for fans to jump on the bandwagon of the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals.

Sports betting is expanding faster than anyone imagined when the Supreme Court opened the floodgates and allowed states to legalize what had long been an illicit back-room activity in most parts of the country. The airwaves are filled with ads touting various betting apps, and it's hard to watch a game of any sort without being reminded by the announcers that there are various betting angles in play.