Column: Sloan, other coaching greats who were denied a title

4. MARV LEVY: No other coach has reached the Super Bowl four years in a row. Unfortunately for Levy, he didn’t win any of them, tarnishing an unprecedented run with the Buffalo Bills that began with a bitter 20-19 loss to the New York Giants in the 1991 title game. After Scott Norwood’s potential winning field goal went wide right, Levy and the Bills never came so close to a championship. They lost the next three Super Bowls by an average of three touchdowns. Too bad for Levy we can’t count his two titles coaching in the Canadian Football League.

3. JERRY SLOAN: Sloan racked up the fourth-most wins by an NBA coach (1,221) during a 26-year career spent mostly with Utah. Sloan took over the Jazz in 1988 and guided a consistent powerhouse led by Karl Malone and John Stockton. Sloan had only one losing season over his 23 years in Salt Lake City. Unfortunately, though, his best teams came along at the same time as that Jordan guy. Utah lost to the Bulls in back-to-back NBA Finals in 1997 and ‘98.