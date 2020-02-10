Column: Sadly, segregation still lives on sidelines

"Most schools interview a minority candidate," Norvell told the Reno Gazette Journal shortly before his first game in 2017. "A lot of times I felt like I was that guy, the guy they had to interview, and at the end of the day they weren't really serious about hiring me."

That has become a familiar complaint regarding the "Rooney Rule," the NFL's ballyhooed but deeply flawed attempt to bolster minority numbers in the coaching ranks.

Pro teams are required to interview at least one minority candidate for head coaching jobs, but it's clear that many teams are simply going through the motions with the intention all along of hiring a white coach.

There is no such rule at the college ranks, not that it would likely do any good.

Norvell can attest to that. He took part in plenty of sham interviews before someone finally looked at him as a legitimate prospect.

"That becomes frustrating as a candidate because you don't want to go through the process unless you're being taken seriously," he said. "There were several of those I went through, but we just have to keep pushing."