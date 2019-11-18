Column: NASCAR back headed in the right direction

NASCAR is seeing that firsthand since Jim France replaced his nephew 15 months ago and then elevated Phelps to president in charge of day-to-day operations. Jim France has a noticeable presence at the race track, is hands-on in rebuilding NASCAR and gave the green light to many of the ventures now under way.

There are still areas of concern.

NASCAR's television contract with Fox Sports and NBC Sports runs through 2024 and Phelps said talks on an extension have not begun. Sunday's finale on NBC drew a 2.2 rating and 3.7 million viewers, down from 2.5 and 4.1 last year. NBC Sports' overall ratings for the last two seasons remained flat.

Fans have loudly called for more short track racing, more road courses and even a dirt track, and NASCAR said it will not be shy in trying new ventures. The series last month purchased sister company International Speedway Corp., to merge into one company, and Speedway Motorsports Inc. took its share of race track ownership private. It gives both flexibility to change race dates, try new ventures such as the 2020 doubleheader at Pocono in Pennsylvania, and potentially allow for new venues to debut on the schedule.

“If you take a step back and think back to where we were in February at the Daytona 500, it was an industry that was finding its footing, right? A sport that was finding its footing,” Phelps said. “You could feel the sport kind of rallying around itself. You could feel momentum that was coming, a real excitement. That difference, in my opinion, really starts at the top. It starts with Jim France and his vision.”

Jenna Fryer is the auto racing writer for the Associated Press.

