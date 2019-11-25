Column: MLB ignores grassroots with plan to whack minors WEDS

They believe the best way to train entry-level players is at their spring training complex in Florida, instilling the analytics-based values (and perhaps some shadier ideas) that have carried the team to the World Series two of the last three seasons. They see no reason to have a vast network of minor league teams.

There are surely cities on the list that won’t be missed. Six of 10 teams in the Appalachian League drew less than 1,000 fans per game. Not exactly a sustainable business model.

Also, it’s worth noting that plenty of cities have been abandoned by their minor league teams over the years without any help from MLB. Come next season, there won’t be franchises in seemingly prime markets such as New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama, both of which lost their teams to the lure of new stadiums elsewhere.

“They’ve moved 77 franchises since 1990, OK, left communities 77 times in order to get a bigger subsidy somewhere else,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred pointed out. “What it’s done to us is produce travel that is not acceptable for professional players. Bus rides, long, six, eight, 10 hours and trust me, in a lot of cases, it’s not on a luxury cruise liner, it’s on a school bus.”