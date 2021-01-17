Column: Meyer faces tough adjustment heading to NFL Jaguars

For Saban, who has won six national championships at Alabama since his dalliance with the NFL, it’s always been clear that his desire to have control over every aspect of the organization is far more compatible with the college game.

“I found out maybe I was a little more suited to be a college coach,” Saban said. “I enjoyed coaching in the NFL. I love college coaching.”

Spurrier’s most glaring blind spot as a pro coach was believing his fun ‘n’ gun offensive system would work just as well in Washington as it did during a dozen years at Florida, running roughshod over the Southeastern Conference. He even had the audacity to think he could win in the NFL with many of the same players who starred for the Gators.

But Spurrier quickly discovered that exemplary college players such as quarterback Danny Wuerffel and receiver Chris Doeriing were nothing more than journeymen in the NFL.

Spurrier, too, turned out to be a mere shell of his former coaching self.

Who knows?

Meyer could follow the path of Jimmy Johnson, who led Miami to a national championship and went on to have even more success in the NFL, winning two Super Bowl titles with the Dallas Cowboys.